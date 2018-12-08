Wall Street whiplash: Stocks' volatility looks here to stay

FILE- In this Nov. 20, 2018, file photo an American flag flies outside New York Stock Exchange. The stock market hasn’t been this dizzying in years, and investors may need to get used to it. The S&P 500 slid 4.6 percent this past week as worries piled up about the economy’s strength, global trade and interest rates. It was an abrupt turnaround from the prior week, when the S&P 500 jumped 4.8 percent. The last time investors experienced such a big swing in stock prices between two weeks was in late 2011. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) (Mary Altaffer)