Windy and cold weekend ahead

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cold conditions are in this morning’s forecast. Northwest winds are bringing wind chill values down into the teens for most of the Tri-State.
The clouds will continue to thicken up Saturday as low-pressure scoots south of the region. Chilly temperatures are in the forecast with daytime highs only reaching low/mid 30s.
High pressure will keep us dry this weekend and through the middle of next week. Sunday daytime highs will only reach the mid/upper 30s.
Our next chance for wet weather will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will moderate and daytime highs will be back in the 40s by Tuesday.
