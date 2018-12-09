ON CAMERA: Multiple packages stolen from porches, residents on alert

GREEN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -“I was actually driving home from work and with the NEST doorbell it sends you a message on your phone if it recognizes somebody that is not a familiar face,” Toby Norman said. “I got a notification on my phone and then my spouse texted me and said hey somebody is there taking the packages.”
A Christmas gift and dog food were among some of the items stolen. One of the boxes has some very important testing supplies to help determine if Norman is a match for his cousin Emily Kraft who’s in need of a kidney transplant. Kraft was diagnosed with stage 4 chronic kidney disease in September.
“It was something pretty useless for the person that took it, I would safely assume," Emily Kraft said. "It was extremely valuable to me and my cousin because that is something that as my condition continues to deteriorate, we are really dependent on.”
“I was on 275," Kraft said. "If I wasn’t driving in heavy traffic I would’ve probably just opened up the app and talked to him because you can talk through this thing. I was just amazed that somebody could come up here and do that.”
The suspect is a white male with dark hair.
Police say the suspect targeted Greenshire Commons too and they believe he’s driving a silver 2017 Honda Civic.
“I would hope that he could return this. This is a hard lesson that’s been learned for this person. Like I said it’s not going to mean very much for him, but like I said it is a life or death situation for me.”
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
