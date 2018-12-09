Cincinnati Police investigating auto theft

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Be careful and lock your cars.
Cincinnati Police are investigating a report of an auto theft involving a 1996 Dodge Dakota pickup truck.
Police say it happened in the 4200 block of West Eighth Street Tuesday at 5:50 a.m.
Officers say the suspect walked in to the repair lot where the car was parked, got into the car, and drove away.
The truck did not have license plates and the vehicle had a severe exhaust leak during the time of the theft.
For more information, please call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
