Clearing Skies but Cold

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -So far, the weekend has been dry and chilly, and I expect that trend to continue Sunday.
Meanwhile, a southern storm system will continue its eastward trek through the Gulf coast states spreading cloud cover into the Ohio valley.
Aside from the slightest chance of a light mix of precipitation in our far southeast counties, skies will be clearing Sunday with afternoon high temps in the upper 30s.
Overnight into Monday, skies will be clear, and this will allow for a rather cold start to the week.
Expect morning low temps in the mid to upper teens Monday, with afternoon highs back in the upper 30s.
Sunshine continues into mid-week with milder air on tap as well.
Rain shower chances arrive Thursday, but ramp up Thursday night and Friday as low pressure approaches from the southwest.
Despite this storm system temperatures remain somewhat mild even into Saturday as rain chances begin to taper through Saturday afternoon.
