Cold conditions this weekend, but warmer weather ahead

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It is a cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s. Northwest winds are bringing wind chill values down into the teens.
Decreasing clouds are in Sunday’s forecast. Cold conditions are expected as daytime highs only reach the upper 30s.
High pressure will keep us dry this weekend and through the middle of next week.
Wet weather will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday and stick around through the end of the week.
Temperatures will moderate and daytime highs will be back in the upper 40s Thursday afternoon.
