Recipes: Chef Bambina Poppin’ Smoked Salmon Dip

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A theme this December is holiday parties and a great side item to bring is Chef Bambina’s Poppin' Smoked Salmon dip.
Bambina’s Poppin Smoked Salmon Dip
What you need:
- 1lb Hot Smoked Salmon
- 8oz Cream Cheese
- 8oz Sour Cream
- 12oz Shredded Sharp Cheddar
- ( 4oz saved for topping)
- 8oz Parm Romano Blend
- 1 Jar Sweet & Spicy Jalapeno
- 1 Medium Fresh Chopped Jalapeno
- ½ Cup Chopped Green Onion
- Bambina AP Luxe Spice ( or spices of your choosing)
- Worchestershire Sauce
What you do:
- Sautee your veggies until they are aromatic and al dente.
- Combine the remaining ingredients and season to your liking while adding a couple dashes of W sauce.
- Bake in a Cast Iron on 375 for 15 minutes.
- Sprinkle with remaining cheese and bake for 5 more minutes or until bubbly and brown.
- Enjoy with your choice of crackers, bread, etc.
