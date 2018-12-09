Recipes: Chef Bambina Poppin’ Smoked Salmon Dip

By Natalya Daoud | December 9, 2018 at 1:58 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 1:58 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A theme this December is holiday parties and a great side item to bring is Chef Bambina’s Poppin' Smoked Salmon dip.

Bambina’s Poppin Smoked Salmon Dip

What you need:

  • 1lb Hot Smoked Salmon
  • 8oz Cream Cheese
  • 8oz Sour Cream
  • 12oz Shredded Sharp Cheddar 
  • ( 4oz saved for topping)
  • 8oz Parm Romano Blend
  • 1 Jar Sweet & Spicy Jalapeno 
  • 1 Medium Fresh Chopped Jalapeno 
  • ½ Cup Chopped Green Onion
  • Bambina AP Luxe Spice ( or spices of your choosing) 
  • Worchestershire Sauce

What you do:

  1. Sautee your veggies until they are aromatic and al dente.
  2. Combine the remaining ingredients and season to your liking while adding a couple dashes of W sauce. 
  3. Bake in a Cast Iron on 375 for 15 minutes.
  4. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and bake for 5 more minutes or until bubbly and brown. 
  5. Enjoy with your choice of crackers, bread, etc. 

