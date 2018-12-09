At scene of South Sudan mass rape, 'no one could hear me'

In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, an 18-year-old woman recounts the day in early November when she and a friend were bound, dragged into the bush and raped by four men with guns, as she sits in a hospital in Nhialdu, South Sudan. Rape has been used widely as a weapon in South Sudan and even after a peace deal was signed in September, humanitarians have warned of higher rates of sexual assault as growing numbers of desperate people try to reach aid. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick) (AP)