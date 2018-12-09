Shots fired toward North Avondale apartment

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Multiple rounds were fired toward a North Avondale apartment Saturday evening, police say.
Officers found multiple shell casings in the street in the 3800 block of Washington Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police.
No one was injured, but a car parked on the street and a glass door were damaged, police said.
Police said the incident happened around 9:45 p.m.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
