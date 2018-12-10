'Angels' bring sleuthing skills to California disaster

In this Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, photo, Dawn Kosmakos, left, and Nancy Collins pose for a photo in Concord, Calif. Collins, a 911 dispatcher, and Kosmakos are volunteers known as "search angels" to help adopted people find their biological parents. In the aftermath of Northern California's catastrophic wildfire, social media sites filled with posts from people trying to find loved ones in and near the town of Paradise. A group of women scattered across the U.S. knew they could help. The women volunteer as "search angels, " those who help adoptees find their biological parents. So far, they have tracked down nearly 250 people and linked them with friends and family who were looking for them becoming known as the Angels of Paradise. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) (AP)