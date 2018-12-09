Van stolen by Madison County inmate found; escapee still on the run

MADISON, MS (WLBT) - A jail transport van taken by a Madison County inmate was found Monday, but the escapee is still on the run.
Heath Hall with Madison County released that the van had been found, but did not say where it was located.
Todd Moudy was being transported back to the jail after a felony bond hearing when he escaped. He was able to overtake the officer and steal the van while shackled and handcuffed.
Madison County officials say his bond was revoked and he had made a statement before the incident saying he did not want to go back to jail.
According to Sheriff Randy Tucker, the transport van did have a weapon inside a lock box inside the van. Officials are not sure if Moudy was able to gain access to the lock box.
Moudy is considered armed and dangerous.
Sheriff’s department officials believe he is still be in the Canton area in Madison County. Madison County Sheriff’s Department PIO Heath Hall says Moudy was last seen on Sharon Road wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and flip flops.
If you see this man, please call the Madison County Sheriff’s office.
