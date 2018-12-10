Bengals drop 5th game in a row

LOS ANGELES, CA (WXIX) - Despite playing their most competitive game in weeks, the Bengals dropped their fifth consecutive game with a 26-21 loss to the Chargers.
Joe Mixon scored a touchdown in the final minutes to pull the Bengals to within 23-21, but Jeff Driskel was sacked on the two-point conversion try and the Bengals never got the ball back.
Mixon finished with 26 carries for 111 rushing yards. It’s the first time the Bengals have lost when Mixon has at least 20 carries.
The loss drops the Bengals to last place in the AFC North.
The Bengals play their home finale next Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.