Cincinnati Church to premiere Christmas show at the Aronoff Center

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - One church is going out with a bang by premiering their Christmas show at the Aronoff Center for the Arts in December 2019.
Crossroads church announced in late 2017 their famous Awaited Christmas show will no longer be held at the Oakley location.
Church officials say Awaited is the largest Christmas show in Cincinnati. In 2017, 120,000 people attended and over half-million people attended during its 11-year run.
Since the show is going to be held at the Aronoff Center, it will be a bigger production with video production mapping, dance, and live music, officials say.
Awaited, a free event in previous years, is going to cost anywhere from $25 to $100 per person.
Brian Tome, Senior pastor at Crossroads church in Oakley, came to Cincinnati over 20 years ago and took his family to see A Christmas Carol. That sparked an idea for Awaited.
The show dates are December 20 to 23. Pre-sale for tickets begins Dec. 17 and will last through Dec. 23.
