Cyprus sees surge in migrants crossing from breakaway north

Drousiotou said the situation is "manageable" as long as Cyprus taps into support from fellow EU members and other international agencies. She said there's plenty of demand for workers by employers on the island's booming tourism sector. But authorities need to urgently find more housing for migrants as cases of homelessness — previously rare in Cyprus — have now cropped up. She said monthly allowances to asylum-seekers of around $400 (350 euros) also need to be raised.