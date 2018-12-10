Dry, slowly warming up

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Our dry trend continues on this Monday, with a slow warm-up on the horizon.
We are off to a cold start with mainly clear skies as temperatures plunge into the upper teens.
This afternoon will have plenty of sunshine with a high of 38 degrees.
Expect more of the same on Tuesday, but afternoon highs will be a few degrees warmer and near 41 degrees.
On the backside of high pressure Wednesday, we will warm into the mid 40s, but changes will be on the way.
Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we could see a light rain and snow mix as our next weather-maker approaches the region.
Thursday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and will wind up being another mild day with highs in the upper 40s.
Friday will see temps in the upper 40s and plenty of rain as a storm system works in from the southwest.
By Saturday, this system will move northeast with only a few scattered showers.
Sunshine will return to the Tri-state on Sunday.
Temperatures will be in the mid-40’s.
