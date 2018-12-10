FC Cincinnati retains several key players ahead of draft

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati locked up a handful of its players just hours before the Major League Soccer expansion draft.
Officially making the jump to the club’s MLS roster are Jimmy McLaughlin, Blake Smith, Justin Hoyte, Emery Welshman and Nazmi Albadawi. That brings the total to 10 players making the jump from FC Cincinnati’s USL roster to the full-time MLS squad.
It’s the most retained by an expansion team in MLS history.
On Tuesday afternoon, FC Cincinnati will select five current MLS players in the Expansion Draft as the team continues to build its inaugural MLS roster for the 2019 season. Team president and general manager Jeff Berding and head coach Alan Koch will be in New York City to select the players.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.