Gas prices rise 20 cents in Cincinnati

“While the going has been good at most gas pumps, OPEC countries did agree to curb oil production, but the cut was smaller than we had expected, and for a shorter duration than anticipated, resulting in a small upward move in oil, one that may not immediately curb the declines," DeHaan said. "We appear poised to see the national average drop perhaps at least one more week- and we could close this week with the nation’s average in the $2.30s, the lowest in over a year.”