Gas prices rise 20 cents in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The national gas price average has gone down in the past week, but not in Cincinnati.
Gasbuddy sent a survey to 637 gas stations in Cincinnati and found that prices rose 19.3 cents per gallon averaging $2.32 per gallon as of Sunday.
The company says the survey compares to the national average which has fallen 2.7 cents per gallon, averaging $2.41 per gallon.
Most areas surrounding Cincinnati also saw an increase in gas prices. Dayton is at $2.17 per gallon, which is 11.2 cents per gallon from the previous week and Lexington is at $2.20, 19.5 cents up from the previous week. Louisville is at $2.18, down $1.5 cents from the previous week.
Gasbuddy says prices were 7.6 cents per gallon lower than 2017 and are 6.1 cents per gallon lower than November. The national average dropped 28 cents per gallon since November and 3.8 cents per gallon lower than 2017.
The lower gas prices have much to do with retail stores and the holiday season.
“Average gas prices have continued to move lower in most states in the last week as retail prices continue to catch up to the low price of oil. 27 states boast a low price of $2 per gallon or less, and Missouri’s statewide average will likely fall under $2 per gallon this week, representing the first state to cross the psychological barrier,” says the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy Patrick DeHaan.
Cincinnati and some surrounding cities have seen an increase in gas prices due to a small cut in oil production.
“While the going has been good at most gas pumps, OPEC countries did agree to curb oil production, but the cut was smaller than we had expected, and for a shorter duration than anticipated, resulting in a small upward move in oil, one that may not immediately curb the declines," DeHaan said. "We appear poised to see the national average drop perhaps at least one more week- and we could close this week with the nation’s average in the $2.30s, the lowest in over a year.”
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.