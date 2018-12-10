Heads-up drivers: New bill could reduce fees to get back your driver’s license

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Drivers struggling to get their license reinstated could soon see some financial relief.
House Bill 336, the Reinstatement Fee Amnesty Initiative, creates a six-month program for driver’s license reinstatement fee reduction and forgiveness for offenders whose driver licenses have been suspended.
This initiative only applies to a driver’s license or permit suspension, not for commercial driver licenses or commercial permit suspension.
In order to be eligible for fee reduction:
- Applicants must have completed all court-ordered sanctions related to the eligible offense other than the payment of reinstatement fees.
- At least 18 months must have passed since the end of the period of the suspension ordered by the court.
If you are able to provide proof of indigence, you may qualify to have those fees forgiven. The bill defines “indigent” as a person who is a participant in the supplemental nutrition program administered by the department of job and family services pursuant to section 5101.54 of the Revised Code.
The initiative becomes effective on January 31, 2019.
You can find the application form at your local Deputy Registrar, online or it can be mailed to you by calling 614-752-7500.
