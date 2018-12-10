Inmate dies at Hamilton County Justice Center

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death of an inmate at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says Cornelius Howell, 33, was found unresponsive around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Howell and another inmate who were housed together were involved in an altercation, according to Sheriff Neil.
Both inmates were taken to the medical unit to evaluation of minor injuries.
Howell had a cut lip and placed in a restraint chair at the direction of the treating nurse.
He was not combative with staff and no force was used by Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies, according to the sheriff.
There was no immediate sign of trauma or injury to Howell although a press release from the sheriff’s office says he did have a significant medical history prior to incarceration.
Howell has been at the Justice Center since Dec. 2, 2018.
He was arrested by Cincinnati police and charged with aggravated menacing and criminal damaging, both misdemeanors.
