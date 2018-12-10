LMPD: Suspect in videotaped struggle destroyed pills that were hidden in Pepsi can

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The official arrest report of a man involved in a confrontation with LMPD officers has been released.
Sunday afternoon’s altercation was captured on cellphone video, which made the social rounds. Jarrus Ransom can be seen struggling with officers in the parking lot of a Kroger store in the 2700 block of West Broadway.
Ransom’s arrest report indicates he “was acting very suspicious,” which prompted officers to call for a K9 unit while they investigated and wrote a citation for Ransom for allegedly driving with window tint on his vehicle that was darker than is allowed.
“Once officers started their search they noticed the subject had some liquid on his pants and an open can of Pepsi in the center console,” the arrest report read. “(An officer) started to pour the Pepsi out and three unidentified pills fell onto the ground. As soon as the officer noticed the pills, the subject lunged forward, breaking free from (the officer’s) grip and rammed his shoulder into (the officer). The subject attempted to destroy the pills on the ground. The subject successfully destroyed two of the pills. Officers restrained the subject and recovered one pill as evidence. The subject was handcuffed and seated on the ground while officers resumed the search. The subject again attemped to destroy the last remaining pill.”
Ransom, 32, faces five charges, including drug possession, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest, among others.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell issued the following updated statement on behalf of the department Monday morning:
Upon review of the Body Cam videos, Chief Steve Conrad has iniatied a Professional Standards Unit investigation. This step by Chief Conrad is to see if any departmental policies have been violated. Per Kentucky Revised Statues and the LMPD Collective Bargaining contract, we cannot comment any further. Thanks.
Ransom was released from custody Sunday but was expected to appear in court at some point Monday.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.