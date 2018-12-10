LMPD: Suspect in videotaped struggle destroyed pills that were hidden in Pepsi can

“Once officers started their search they noticed the subject had some liquid on his pants and an open can of Pepsi in the center console,” the arrest report read. “(An officer) started to pour the Pepsi out and three unidentified pills fell onto the ground. As soon as the officer noticed the pills, the subject lunged forward, breaking free from (the officer’s) grip and rammed his shoulder into (the officer). The subject attempted to destroy the pills on the ground. The subject successfully destroyed two of the pills. Officers restrained the subject and recovered one pill as evidence. The subject was handcuffed and seated on the ground while officers resumed the search. The subject again attemped to destroy the last remaining pill.”