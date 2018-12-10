CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Look for cold, dry weather into Wednesday morning.
On Wednesday, a small and weak system will dip into the FOX19 NOW viewing area from the northern Great Plains bringing a mostly cloudy day with the chance of a sprinkle or flurry (but nothing of concern).
Cloudy weather will continue Thursday with the chance of a few showers late Thursday night. Most of the rain, if not all of it, will hold off until Friday. A few light showers are in the forecast Saturday and a what is left of the rain will end Sunday morning.
With all this activity comes a warming trend, with high temps reaching 44 degrees Wednesday and the upper 40s Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
