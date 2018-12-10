Loveland railroad gate stuck down over 3 crossings

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The railroad crossing gate is stuck in the down position over three railroad crossings in downtown Loveland Monday morning.
“Police are on scene trying to redirect traffic as best they can, but it will end up causing significant delays this morning,” a Loveland police dispatcher said.
The crossings are on:
- West Loveland Avenue near the Loveland Station apartments
- North Second Street, also called State Route 48, just north of Loveland Avenue
- Riverside Drive just south of West Loveland Avenue
For now, police are trying to get cars through the crossings diagonally without detour motorists around, but they may have to close the crossings once technicians from Ohio & Indiana Railroad Co. arrive.
Technicians were summoned shortly after the stuck gate was reported to police about 5:15 a.m.
