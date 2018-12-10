Nobel Peace winners urge global action vs. sexual violence

Nobel Peace Prize Laureates Denis Mukwege left, shakes hands with Norway's Queen Sonja, with King Harald, second left as Nadia Murad, foreground shakes hands with Crown Prince Haakon with Princess Mette-Marit second right at the Royal Palace, in Oslo, Norway, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Dr. Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad of Iraq, shared the 9-million Swedish kronor ($1 million) Nobel Peace Prize. Mukwege was honored for his work helping sexually abused women at the hospital he founded in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Murad, a Yazidi, won for her advocacy for sex abuse victims after being kidnapped by Islamic State militants. (Lise Aserud/NTB scanpix via AP) (AP)