Police searching for man who stole $4K worth of goods from a church

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Some time between 11:30 and 1:30 Sunday afternoon, Wyoming police say a man walked into Friendship UMC in Wyoming and took what wasn’t his.
Church volunteers released video where you can see the man sneaking around inside, with a backpack in his hand, trying to find a way out of the church.
Before that, volunteers tell us the man could be seen walking around the building, searching for unlocked doors until he found one. Behind a door inside, he found a local student’s backpack.
Inside the bag, two way radios, a laptop and personal items totaling, police say $3,585.
The student was there, helping clean up a nativity event outside the church.
Police said the surveillance video also shows the suspect who they say, got away in a red Saab with a black convertible top. They weren’t able to get a license plate.
Meanwhile, church volunteers tell us the teen just wants his stuff back.
If you recognize the man in these pictures, Wyoming police want to hear from you.
You can call them at 513-821-0141.
