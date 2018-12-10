Ski season begins at Perfect North Slopes

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Perfect North Slopes held 39th annual season opening Saturday with enthusiastic skiers lining up to take this season’s first trip downhill.
“October is when I really started. I got all of my stuff, I bought all my stuff. I waxed my skies early,” said Spencer Godsey of Hebron, KY.
“I get all my stuff laid out, I work on all of my skies for a couple of nights. I do my mom and dad’s, my little sister’s, a couple of my friend’s skies,” said Mitchell Ketron of Hebron, KY.
And while Spencer and Mitchell put in the work to be the first on the slopes.
The team at Perfect North Slopes worked even harder to get this place perfect for opening day.
“We prepare the snow making system and that’s hoses and replacing parts and that’s all fall getting things geared up. Then once snow making happens and it’s a nighttime shift of snowmakers,” said Alex Perfect with Perfect North Slopes.
Alex Perfect said not all the runs have enough snow to open, so if you want to get out here for a discounted price now is the time to hit the slopes.
“Since we have less, we're offering a discounted lift ticket for our bonus days in the preseason and that's a $39 lift ticket and a $20 price for rental equipment,” said Perfect.
The slopes at Perfect North Slopes are now open for skiers and snowboarders.
Tubers will have to wait about 2 more weeks until they get the lanes open for tubing.
