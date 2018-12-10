Southeast snow storm causes flight delays, cancellations

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A snow storm is making a mess of the Southeast U.S and it’s causing flight delays and cancellations.
Major airports in North Carolina and Virginia had a high percentage of cancellations for Sunday and Monday, according to Flight Aware.
Those flight delays and cancellations are affecting flight times at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport.
Flights departing to and arriving from Charlotte, NC to CVG were cancelled or delayed for Sunday and Monday.
Conditions are expected to improve by late Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
