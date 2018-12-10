State’s first medical marijuana cards activated in Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program was supposed to be operational in September, but it stalled while state officials worked out the distribution and cultivation details.
It now seems that the program is moving forward after the Board of Pharmacy activated 1,062 patient and caregiver registry cards on Monday.
Qualified physicians in Ohio began recommending the names of patients and caregivers last week. Nearly 2,000 recommendations were received in the first week.
Patients must have at least one of 21 qualifying medical conditions to be eligible for a marijuana prescription.
Once operational, licensed dispensaries will be allowed to sell a supply of medical marijuana oils, tinctures, plant material, edibles, and patches. Smoking medical marijuana will be prohibited.
State officials have not set a date yet for when medical marijuana products will be available to patients.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.