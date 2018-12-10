Sunny and Milder

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -In the wake of the weekend southern storm system, high pressure will build into the central U.S. and provide us with some sunshine into the middle of the week.
After a cold start Monday morning in the teens, afternoon high temps will wander into the upper 30s.
Expect more of the same on Tuesday, but afternoon highs will be a few degrees warmer into the low 40s.
On the backside of high pressure Wednesday, we will warm into the mid 40s, but changes will be on the way.
Into Thursday morning we could see a light rain and snow mix as our next weather-maker approaches the region.
Thursday will wind up being another mild day with highs in the upper 40s.
Friday will see temps in the upper 40s and plenty of rain as a storm system works in from the southwest.
By Saturday this system is moving northeast with only a few scattered showers.
Sunshine returns to the tri-state on Sunday.
