Terry’s Turf Club is closing

LINWOOD, OH (FOX19) - A popular Cincinnati burger eatery that has been featured on national TV shows like "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives' is closing.
The restaurant will be shuttering its doors in about two weeks, and owner Terry Carter is retiring, according to a post on its Facebook page Sunday night.
There will be a few specials this week and $1 off all alcoholic drinks and beers, as well as daily appetizer specials.
The development comes less than two months after a former Terry’s Turf Club employee filed an Equal Opportunity Employment Commission (EEOC) charge against Carter and Terry’s Turf Club.
Evelyn Marie Reid claimed discrimination and retaliation based on her sex.
The complaint is the first step in filing a federal lawsuit and one that came after Reid posted a video on Facebook showing Carter making a sexual remark. She asked him why she was being fired from her serving job.
“Thank God I have proof,” Reid told FOX19 at the time. “Otherwise, no one else would have believed me because in this day and age if you say this person did something to me then I’m trying to ruin their lives.”
