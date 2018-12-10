Toledo woman charged with domestic terror plots, buying bomb-making materials

TOLEDO (WTOL) - FBI officials in Toledo announced on Monday the arrest of a Toledo woman who allegedly planned several domestic terror events.
Elizabeth Lecron, 23, of Toledo was arrested on charges of plotting a violent attack, likely on “an identified second floor bar in Toledo.”
The Toledo woman is accused of purchasing materials to make a bomb for use in a domestic terrorist attack, the FBI says.
According to Maumee High School, Lecron graduated from Maumee in 2013. The criminal complaint notes she works second shift at an automotive parts manufacturing plant in Bowling Green.
She apparently was active on social media and glorified mass murders such as the Columbine gunmen and the mass shooting of churches.
Ahead of a visit to Columbine this summer, she wrote "It's going to be a lot of fun and I can't wait to post pictures."
Her house was raided and among weapons found there were and AK-47, shotgun, handguns, and end caps that could be used to construct pipe bombs. According to the search warrant, the warrant was executed and weapons were found at a residence in the 3600 block of Willow Run Drive.
A work associate of Lecron’s said that Lecron expressed a desire to conduct a violent attack on a bar in Toledo.
After her Tumblr account was shut down because of offensive content, Lecron started a new profile -- “CharlestonChurchMiracle,” -- where she continued to post photos and comments about mass casualty attacks.
Lecron and an associate flew to Denver in order to visit Columbine High School. Around this time, she also began corresponding with Roof and attempted to send him Nazis literature.
Earlier in August, undercover FBI agents and confidential sources communicated with Lecron. In August, she stated she and an associate had devised a plan to commit an “upscale mass murder” at a Toledo bar. She stated she knew the bar only had two ways in or out, which could be a tactical advantage when police arrived.
Later that month, Lecron stated she wanted to meet other anarchists in order to form a team. She stated she wanted to damage a livestock farm to set livestock free. She later confirmed she was willing to sabotage anything that harms the environment.
A week later, on Aug. 28, she reiterated she wanted to attack a farm that raises pigs or cows. The next day, Lecron stated she could not locate such a farm and was going to focus on something else.
In September, Lecron met with undercover FBI agents and stated she and an associate started to make a pipe bomb. She stated she “definitely want(ed) to make a statement up here” and thought the place where she worked could be a good target because she believed they were polluting the river behind the plant.
On Dec. 4, Lecron has discussions with an undercover agent regarding a pipeline bombing. Lecron agreed to buy black powder needed to make a bomb.
On Saturday, Lecron met with a source at a retail sporting good stores, where she entered the store by herself and purchased two pounds of Hodgson Triple Seven Muzzleloading Propellant. She then went to a larger retailer in Perrysburg, where she purchased 665 screws of various sizes, some as large as three inches.
Lecron said to the source: “So I guess I’ll talk to you when the deed is done?” She later said: “I’m very excited ... stick it to him man … be safe.”
She was arrested Monday morning without incident and is to appear in federal court in Toledo at 3:30 p.m.
