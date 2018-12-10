Trial to begin for double murder standoff suspect

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) - The trial is set to begin Monday for a man accused of fatally shooting two women in the head, including a blind one he held hostage during a SWAT standoff, and firing at law enforcement officers.
James Geran, 45, is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. before Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Keith Spaeth.
Geran could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted on all counts: aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and having weapons under disability.
He has avoided the death penalty. Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser has said all options were presented to the grand jury, but they declined to indict with that option as a possibility.
Gmoser has said that decision will become clear as evidence is made public along with legal analysis, both of which are expected during the trial.
Geran is held in lieu of $4 million bond at the Butler County Jail.
The convicted felon is charged in a June 12-13 crime spree.
Geran is accused of shooting and killing Maegan Motter, 27, of Middletown the evening of June 12.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones has said they were business associates in "a criminal activity business."
He stopped short of confirming it was drug-related: “You can read between the lines.”
Passerbys discovered Motter's body dumped off the side of Woodson Road in Madison Township early June 13.
Geran served time in a state prison following convictions for stealing guns and break-ins out of Clermont County, records show. He was released in March 2016.
He also was convicted of gross sexual imposition in the 1990s, the sheriff said.
Motter was well-known to authorities, who identified her by a tattoo on her body. She was convicted of drug possession in 2015, according to court records.
A few hours after her body was found, sheriff’s detectives investigating her homicide identified Geran as a person of interest.
They tracked him down at his girlfriend’s mother’s Trenton apartment, where they both were living.
They went there to simply talk to him, Jones has said. They did not have an arrest warrant for him at that point.
But as soon as they knocked on the door, Geran opened fire with a .380-handgun, Jones has said.
A deputy fired back in self-defense and retreated.
No one was hurt, but a SWAT standoff ensued.
It was one that came to a deadly end.
Jones said Geran held his girlfriend’s blind mother, Sharon McCleary, 63, his girlfriend and her sister inside McCleary’s apartment for more than two hours.
His girlfriend’s sister, Tammy Davis, managed to escape on her own, according to Jones.
The SWAT team threw a cell phone into the apartment and a negotiator tried to coax Geran to peacefully surrender.
Two hours into the standoff, the negotiator was speaking with Geran on the phone when he agreed to come out, according to the sheriff.
He told authorities he wanted to smoke a cigarette first and planned to release one of the hostages.
Geran released his girlfriend just before noon, but he shot her mother in the head, Jones said.
Then, he walked out of the apartment and turned the gun on himself in a failed suicide attempt.
Prosecutors plan to use the suicide attempt against him during the trial as evidence of guilt, court records show.
