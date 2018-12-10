Will Kyle Plush death investigation continue?

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Will city leaders keep investigating how police and call takers responded to Kyle Plush’s two 911 phone calls before he died, or will they heed a request from the police union to end it?
Cincinnati City Council’s Law and Public Safety Committee will consider the situation at their 9 a.m. meeting Monday.
They are scheduled to hear a presentation from Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney, Director of Enterprise Technology Solutions Jason Dunn and Police Chief Eliot Isaac.
The city’s top administrator and the men who lead the city’s 911 center and police department who will go over everything the city has done so far in light of Kyle’s tragic death and what they still need to do.
This is the first public discussion they will have since the findings were released from the two independent investigations into how Cincinnati police and 911 call takers responded to Kyle’s calls.
The consultants' probe cleared Cincinnati police but heavily criticized how 911 call takers handled Kyle’s calls and the police internal investigation into the matter.
The 16-year-old called for help as he was trapped inside his minivan at Seven Hills School in Madisonville April 10.
Kyle suffocated to death and was not found for hours - and he was found by his father, not first responders.
His father, Ron Plush, went to look for his son when the teen didn’t come home.
The city has taken several steps to improve its 911 center and response in light of Kyle’s death including:
- Earmarking $454,000 to increase 911 staff and to improve technology at the 911 center as part of a 12-month action plan
- Moving oversight of the 911 center away from the Cincinnati Police Department and returning it to civilian control
- Launching a new system called Smart911 designed to make it easier for first responders to find 911 callers in an emergency
But Kyle’s father, Ron Plush, told City Council he found the consultants' report “very disturbing" and said he didn’t think enough had changed to prevent another similar tragedy.
Kyle’s family have been supportive of the independent investigations, but criticized them once they saw the final product.
They said they were not comprehensive enough.
They have said they still are searching for answers and won’t stop seeking those in an effort to spare other families that pain.
They also have established a foundation in their son’s memory.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters, who conducted a separate probe into Kyle’s death, has said no criminal charges will be filed.
Noting that three investigations have cleared the police officers of any willful negligence, the leader of the union that represents Cincinnati Police is calling on City Council to “close their unending investigation into the death of Kyle Plush.”
Sgt. Dan Hils has said the continuing series of investigation are not productive or helpful to anyone: the community, city departments, public servants involved and the Plush family.
The Fraternal Order of Police and its legal team will resist further interviews of the officers involved.
Union members recently agreed in a vote to send that message to City Hall.
Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman, however, says he thinks there’s value in continuing and interviewing everyone involved.
“I don’t think there should be a stone un-turned in the case and I don’t think we should rely and I don’t’ think anybody in the Plush’s situation would want anyone to rely on a paper report," he said Monday morning.
"I think there’s value in live interviews because you get a better texture of what they were thinking and what information they were receiving that you just cant get from a report.”
City Council turned to an outside investigation after they and the Plush family were less than impressed by one from Cincinnati Police.
It fell short of answering critical questions, prompting council members and the Plush family to pull more information out by asking a series of questions and holding more meetings.
Consultants hired by the city for for the outside assessment made several recommendations including involving staff to create a comprehensive strategic planning, letting them process all changes before implementing further major initiatives, implementing a stress management program, retraining, cross-training, improve noise reduction and vet the entire system with full load testing prior to next use.
The report also criticized the city’s backup 911 center, saying it had was noisy, distracting and had a bad layout. The 911 center overall has bad policies, is troubled by technical issues and a mapping system only available for call takers to see, not officers in the field responding to situations.
As for the internal police investigation into the situation, the investigation found it would have been helpful to have video, not just audio, recordings of the interviews with the officers who responded to Kyle’s calls.
They also had concerns about some of the questioning and interviewing techniques that police internal investigators used at various points.
