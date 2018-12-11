Beautiful, sunny day leads to cloudy night

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - After a beautiful, sunny day Tuesday, cloud cover will increase overnight and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy.
There will be a few breaks in the cloud cover during the day.
A few sprinkles or flurries are possible between Cincinnati and Dayton Wednesday but most of us will not see any at all.
A system coming out of the Gulf of Mexico, fueled by the subtropical jet stream will bring showers to the Tri State Friday and Saturday.
The rain will end before dawn Sunday.
Along with the rain comes a warming trend with high temps in the upper 40s and low 50s Thursday and Friday then in the middle 40s through the weekend.
Next week looks mild to cool for this time of year and dry until Thursday Dec. 20.
