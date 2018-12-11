Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigating another Ryle High threat

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Authorities are investigating another Ryle High School threat after two teens were taken into custody Monday.
A threat referring to a possible school shooting directed at Ryle students started circulating on social media Sunday about 10 p.m., prompting several phone calls and concerns from several parents, students and citizens, sheriff’s officials said. On Monday, two students, who authorities said were not affiliated with each other, were arrested and charged.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX19 it is investigating a third threat after receiving several calls Monday night.
On Monday morning, police said a 17-year-old Larry A. Ryle High School student was taken into custody. The teen, accused of making a social media threat against the school, was charged with terroristic threatening and taken to the Campbell County Juvenile Detention Center.
Later, in the afternoon, deputies took a 15-year-old boy into custody and also charged him with terroristic threatening. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the 15-year-old does not know or have any known affiliation with the 17-year-old.
Deputies say the 15-year-old was not at school Monday, though he was conversing with a student at the school throughout the day. The 15-year-old was upset that others would not keep quiet about the incident involving the 17-year-old, and threatened to shoot those who couldn’t “keep their mouths shut,” according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
The student conversing with the 15-year-old reported the conversation. Deputies later made contact with the 15-year-old at his residence, eventually obtaining a full confession.
Deputies did not locate any firearms in the 15-year-old’s possession, and said he was not on school property after making threats.
Throughout the day Monday, Ryle’s principal sent out three emails to parents and guardians. The third was sent around dinnertime, after the second arrest was made. That message can be read below:
"Good evening Ryle Parents, Students, and Staff,
Within the last 24 hours, two separate people have made threatening statements about students at our school. Both of these situations have been quickly investigated by school administration and the Boone County Sheriff's Department. In both situations, the responsible person has been arrested by the Boone County Sheriff's Department. Threats of harm and violence will not be tolerated and will involve both legal and school consequences.
Unfortunately, both of these incidents involve students' use of social media to share information with each other and everyone else without regard of the panic and concern that sharing it could create. Reinforce to your students that if they have information involving school safety they must communicate that information to school or law enforcement authorities.
Due to the increased anxiety and stress level of our students we will postpone and reschedule the Winter Band Concert scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. These types of threatening incidents can be very stressful for students and everyone else involved; their anxiety level may be heightened and previous trauma in their lives may impact what they are now feeling. Please be mindful of everyone's emotional status right now.
Tomorrow we will move forward and continue, we will start anew and we will have additional staff and law enforcement present to reassure everyone that we are safe. Rest assured that any incidents of disruption or threatening behavior will be treated very seriously.
I have several groups of people that I would like to thank: first is our students as they have assisted our administrative staff and law enforcement at every turn as we have investigated these threats, the Boone County Sheriff's Department deserves credit for their support and their quick and decisive action in handling both situations, lastly our parents and our teachers have been very understanding and flexible as we have worked though two stressful and challenging situations.
Thank and see you tomorrow, Matt Turner Principal"
