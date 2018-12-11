Charges pending against owner of dog found abused in Willoughby

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Willoughby police say that they have identified the owner of an abused and neglected dog and criminal charges are forthcoming.
The dog was found on the loose near Erie Road on Dec. 4 next to a dog cage and old dog pillow. Police say it appeared as if the dog was abandoned in near-freezing weather for days.
The American bulldog mix, later named Lucy, was taken to the Lake County Animal Shelter.
Surgery to remove Lucy’s tumor from the side of her neck is scheduled for Tuesday.
