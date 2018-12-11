Charges pending against owner of dog found abused in Willoughby

(Source: Willoughby police)
By Chris Anderson | December 11, 2018 at 12:44 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 4:27 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Willoughby police say that they have identified the owner of an abused and neglected dog and criminal charges are forthcoming.

The dog was found on the loose near Erie Road on Dec. 4 next to a dog cage and old dog pillow. Police say it appeared as if the dog was abandoned in near-freezing weather for days.

Posted by Willoughby Police Department on Friday, December 7, 2018

The American bulldog mix, later named Lucy, was taken to the Lake County Animal Shelter.

Update for Lucy. Before Lucy came into our shelter she was taken to the Vet. She is getting daily medicated baths and...

Posted by Lake County Dog Shelter on Monday, December 10, 2018

Surgery to remove Lucy’s tumor from the side of her neck is scheduled for Tuesday.

