Extremely rare bourbon up for grabs in statewide lottery in Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -In Ohio all liquor sales are run through the Department of Commerce and Liquor Control, so when rare bottles are distributed to the state they had to decide who gets to purchase them.
We’re not talking about cases and case that could maybe be distributed to the largest state controlled liquor stores.
We’re talking about a handful of bottles.
The good stuff. The rare stuff.
So to be fair the Liquor Control decided a free lottery is the best way to decide who gets the right to purchase them.
In the past the state found most rare bottles from these two particular bourbon producers were never making it to the shelves, with store owners taking advantage of the system.
Last year was the first year for the drawings of Pappy Van Winkle and Buffalo Trace bottles, with separate two drawing.
This year the state has combined it to one lottery.
Last year 8,000 people registered for the first drawing and 27,500 for the second as word got out and it gained in popularity.
Up for grabs are approximately 400 bottles from each the Pappy Van Winkle and the Buffalo Trace rare collections.
Here are the bottles available:
- Pappy Van Winkle Products:
- Old Rip Van Winkle 10, $54.96
- Old Rip Van Winkle 12, $64.22
- Pappy Van Winkle 15, $91.98
- Pappy Van Winkle 20, $156.80
- Pappy Van Winkle 23, $249.38
- Buffalo Trace Antique Collection Products:
- Eagle Rare 17, $99.99
- George T. Stagg, $99.99
- Sazerac Rye 18, $99.99
- Thomas H. Handy, $99.99
- William Larue Weller, $99.99
If you win the lottery for a bottle, and if all of your information matches your drivers license, you will be allowed to purchase a bottle at the price listed above.
The rules state that none of these bottle are for resale and Liquor Control has a warning, “Bottles are only for personal use, and resale is prohibited. We work in partnership with the Ohio Investigative Unit to investigate any complaints regarding these issues.”
That being said, a contact of mine says the $99 bottles have sold on the secondary market for $1,000 and a bottle of 23 year old Pappy Van Winkle was sold at a charity auction for $4,800.
Sign-up online is happening now here with a deadline of 11:59 p.m. Dec. 21.
Winners will be announced in early January after all winners have been verified, and be notified by email.
