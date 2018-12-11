FC Cincinnati adds five players at MLS expansion draft

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati drafted five Major League Soccer-ready players through this week’s expansion draft.
Selecting unprotected players from current MLS teams, Cincinnati added more top-level talent to help its transition to America’s top soccer league.
“You want guys who are hungry and ready to get after it,” said FC Cincinnati staff member Austin Berry. “It’s guys that have proven they can play in this league and can produce in this league, but they still have something to prove and they’re ready to do that in Cincinnati.”
Here are FC Cincinnati’s expansion picks:
- No. 1 Darren Mattocks (forward - DC United)
- No. 2 Kei Kamara (forward - Vancouver) *traded to Colorado Rapids*
- No. 3 Rolan Lamah (midfielder - FC Dallas)
- No. 4 Eric Alexander (midfielder - Houston Dynamos)
- No. 5 Hassan Ndam (defender - NY Red Bulls)
FC Cincinnati also acquired Atlanta United defender Greg Garza.
The MLS Superdraft is in January. FC Cincinnati will have the first pick in each of the four rounds of the draft.
