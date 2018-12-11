Freezing fog for morning commute

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Patchy freezing fog that nearly resembles frost is covering parts of the Tri-State Tuesday morning.
Fog has reduced visibility to less than one mile. Some areas of black ice may develop as a result, causing slick roads especially on bridges and elevated areas.
Motorists are advised to use extra caution driving.
It’s 17 degrees at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
A crash already has shut down one major highway.
Northbound Interstate 75 is closed at the Towne Street exit.
Motorists are being diverted off the highway and right back on. Detour around by taking westbound Norwood Lateral to northbound I-71 or just take northbound I-71 out of Downtown.
A multi-vehicle crash was reported about 4:45 a.m. It includes a semi and what may be up to seven other vehicles, Cincinnati police said.
Ambulances were sent to the scene, but it’s not clear how many injuries were reported, they said.
Our skies will remain cloudy through mid-morning before a gradual clearing.
The high temperature later will be 42 degrees.
We’re in for more clouds Monday night as the low dips to 28 degrees.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.