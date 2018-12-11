Helicopter called to scene of northern KY crash; 2 girls hospitalized

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Two people were hospitalized after a Monday evening crash in Kenton County, Ky.
Authorities say a vehicle rammed into a tree at 3515 Visalia Road, about a 30-minute drive south from Cincinnati.
A witness tells FOX19 three teen girls were in the vehicle. Authorities say two of them were hospitalized, one flown from the scene with serious injuries.
The witness said the driver appeared to be OK but shaken up after the collision. FOX19 will continue to update this story as more details become available.
