Meet the Bosnian-born NKY business owner who just donated thousands of winter essentials to local schools

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Everyone has a story to tell, but some are a little more unique than others. The story of R. I. W. Ornamental Metals started in Bosnia.
“When I pictured the USA before I came here, it’s from movies -- everything is shiny and nice," said Ilija “Rocky" Rokic, R. I. W. Ornamental Metals Director of Operations. "I realized people here are very helpful and nice.”
Rocky was born in Bosnia, escaped war there, then spent some time in Germany. In 1997 he moved to northern Kentucky. His wife joined him a short time later. Rocky admits he knew little-to-no English, but learned while here in the United States.
Rocky and his wife started R.I.W. Ornamental Metal in 2001 called. It was a very scary task he says, but one he and his wife are happy with. Now they’re able to help out other people in the community.
On Tuesday they made a donation to the Cincinnati Police Department of thousands of coats, jackets, blankets and pillows. All the essentials will eventually be distributed to schools in every neighborhood in Cincinnati.
“I am happy doing good things for other people and I will be doing that in the future as well,” Rocky said.
As for life in Kentucky, he says he found a home here.
“I wouldn’t be able to build my life the way I did here, I don’t believe, anywhere else," Rocky said. "There is no place to live like here in the United States.”
Rocky also says he and his family don’t have any plans on leaving the U.S. anytime soon. In fact he says they are very comfortable where they are at right now.
