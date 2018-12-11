Occasional cloudiness, some mist overnight

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The forecast for the overnight is a bit complicated.
For most of the day in the counties north of the city, the sky was cloudy. It was very cold and hazy with a bit of mist all day.
South of that bright sunshine dominated the sky with some haze, too.
Overnight will be clear and cold well south of the city and cloudy and misty well north. In between the two look for occasional cloudiness and some mist.
Cold, dry weather will continue into Wednesday morning. During the day Wednesday a small and weak system will dip into the FOX19 NOW viewing area from the northern Great Plains bringing a mostly cloudy day with the chance of a sprinkle or flurry (but nothing of concern).
Cloudy weather will continue Thursday as a new system coming out of the southwest U.S. heads our way with the chance of a few showers Thursday late night. Most of the rain, if not all of it, will hold off until Friday when scattered showers will be the rule.
A few light showers are in the forecast again Saturday and what is left of the rain will end Sunday early morning.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.