3rd teen charged with making threats toward Ryle High

UNION, KY. (FOX19) - A third teenager is under arrest and charged with making threats toward Larry A. Ryle High School, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies took the 15-year-old boy into custody early Tuesday and charged him with second degree terroristic threatening, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office early Tuesday.
The latest student accused of making threats toward Ryle High does not attend the school, sheriff’s officials said. He is a student at Randall K. Cooper High School, also in Union, Kentucky.
The teen is held at the Campbell County Juvenile Detention Center.
The development comes after two other male students were charged Monday with making threats referring to a possible school shooting, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old.
Sheriff’s officials say those two students do not know each other or have any affiliation.
They began investigating late Sunday and continued Monday after receiving several phone calls and emails from concerned parents, students and citizens.
Parents went on social media saying they would not bring their teens to the school out of fear for what could happen and a line formed outside the school of parents picking their students up early.
Then, Monday night about 9:30 p.m., investigators said they became aware of another threat toward Ryle, again about a possible school shooting directed students.
“The threat stated in part that Ryle High School would be a blood bath soon and that the person making the threat would ‘pop every mother [expletive] we can too,'” sheriff’s officials wrote in the news release Tuesday.
This threat appeared to be retaliation in response to the 17-year-old arrested on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Deputies acted quickly and worked closely with school administrators in an attempt to gather information in order to identify the person who posted the threat,” the news release states.
“The threat appeared to be a screen shot image from Snapchat but was displayed and used in a post on Instagram. Deputies were able to make contact with a person of interest and after conducting an interview of that subject, deputies obtained a full confession.”
The 15-year-old did not have access to weapons, according to the sheriff’s office.
He told deputies that he does not know the 17 year old male juvenile who was previously charged, despite the fact that the threat suggested differently.
“The male juvenile went on to state that he thought about the entire situation and decided to publish the threatening post anyway,” sheriff’s officials wrote in their news release.
