Shepherdsville men spend 12 nights outside to raise funds, awareness about homelessness

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two men in Shepherdsville will spend the next 12 nights living as the homeless do, in order to collect money and donations for the cause.
Joe Bohannon and Tom Chamberlain will sleep outside for at least 12 hours, with few modern conveniences aside from a camp fire and a sleeping bag.
This is part of the group’s 12 Days of Christmas event. During the 12 days the men are sleeping outside, they’ll also be taking donations at several area businesses.
Items they’re looking to collect and distribute to groups combating homelessness include coats and headwear, non-perishable food, toiletries, first air kids, shoes and socks, underwear, gloves, formuly, blankets, gas cards, dog and cat food, bibles and letters of encouragement.
The group is also accepting monetary donations to go to Bullitt County Housing First.
Drop-off locations are:
- A Plus Signs and Screen Printing (Shepherdsville) 1795 Hwy 44E
- Milburn HVAC (Mt. Washington) 143 Apollo Drive
- Champions Popcorn (Hillview) 1679 Old Preston Hwy N Suite #10
- Turnaround Center (Lebanon Junction) 11980 S Preston Hwy
- Small Town Gallery (Brooks) 4313 Coral Ridge Rd
Those interested in helping can also donate through the Metro United Way by texted GIVE4BC to 71777.
