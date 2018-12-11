Slow Warm Up Continues

Cloudy weather will continue Thursday as a new system coming out of the southwest U.S. heads our way with the chance of a few showers Thursday late night. Daytime highs will reach 46 degrees on Thursday afternoon. Most of the rain, if not all of it, will hold off until Friday when scattered showers will be the rule through the afternoon. A few light showers are in the forecast again Saturday and what is left of the rain will end Sunday early morning.