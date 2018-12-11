Slow Warm Up Continues

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A cold morning with the chance for some isolated slick spots, because of patchy fog freezing to cold surfaces. Remember fog is just moisture so does have the chance to freeze, so we will have to watch some areas where fog persist. Otherwise, temperatures in the upper teens and sunshine this afternoon with a high of 42 degrees.
Cold, dry weather will continue into Wednesday morning. During the day Wednesday a small and weak system will dip into the FOX19 NOW viewing area from the northern Great Plains bringing a mostly cloudy day with the chance of a late sprinkle or flurry (but nothing of concern). Daytime highs on Wednesday will reach 43 degrees.
Cloudy weather will continue Thursday as a new system coming out of the southwest U.S. heads our way with the chance of a few showers Thursday late night. Daytime highs will reach 46 degrees on Thursday afternoon. Most of the rain, if not all of it, will hold off until Friday when scattered showers will be the rule through the afternoon. A few light showers are in the forecast again Saturday and what is left of the rain will end Sunday early morning.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.