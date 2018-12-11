3 teens hurt in NKY crash

KENTON CO., KY. (FOX19) - Three teenagers are recovering after they were hospitalized in a single-vehicle crash in Kenton County overnight, police said.
One of the teens had to be airlifted to a local hospital, Kenton County police wrote in a news release early Tuesday.
They said they responded to the 3500 block of Visalia Road (KY 536) about 7:45 p.m. Monday.
A preliminary investigation indicates the 2007 Saturn Aura was heading westbound on Visalia Road when the driver lost control and the vehicle hit a tree, police said.
The cause of the crash and contributing factors remain under investigation.
The driver has been treated at a hospital and released, police said.
The two passengers remain hospitalized. They are listed in stable condition.
Their names are not being released because they are minors.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.