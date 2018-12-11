Multi-vehicle crash closes NB I-75

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Northbound Interstate 75 is closed at the Towne Street exit due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to Cincinnati police.
Traffic is being diverted off the highway onto the Towne Street exit and then right back on, police said early Tuesday.
As many as eight vehicles may be involved, including a semi tractor-trailer, Cincinnati police said.
The crash was reported about 4:45 a.m., sending multiple ambulances to the scene.
Freezing fog has developed in parts of the Tri-State, making for a slick morning commute on some roads.
