VIDEO: Two teens severely injured after jumping off border wall

YUMA, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Federal authorities said two Guatemalan teens were seriously injured after they jumped off the 18-foot border wall near Yuma, Arizona on Friday, Dec. 7.
Border Patrol said at 1 p.m., six people from Guatemala illegally crossed into the United States east of the San Luis Port of Entry by scaling over the border wall. A 14-year-old, who was traveling with her mother, jumped off the wall and sustained a serious back injury. An unaccompanied 17-year-old girl attempted to jump off the wall immediately afterward, fell off and injured her ankle.
“The only legal and safe method of entry into the United States is through a designated Port of Entry,” said Yuma Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Carl Landrum. “People entering our country illegally, at places other than designated Ports of Entry, put themselves and their families in dangerous situations that could result in significant injury or even death.”
The 14-year-old was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center where she was transferred to a Phoenix hospital. The 17-year-old was treated for her injuries at Yuma Regional Medical Center and was later released.
