Area residents take crosswalk safety into their own hands (literally)

PLEASANT RIDGE, OH (FOX19) - Now, at three intersections in Pleasant Ridge, there are buckets filled with neon flags meant for pedestrians to carry while crossing the street.
The buckets are at all four corners of:
- Montgomery Road and Ridge Avenue
- Losantiville Avenue and Montgomery Road
- Woodford Road and Ridge Road
Mckenzie Farmer Low heads up the community's traffic safety committee and says those are the three busiest intersections in the community.
“I moved here because I wanted a walk-able neighborhood. I wanted to be able to walk anywhere I needed to go,” said Low, who moved to Pleasant Ridge four years ago.
After lobbying the city of Cincinnati for more traffic law enforcement, the committee came up with the flag concept modeled after Northside’s program. After multiple pedestrian strikes, residents hope the crosswalk flags will curb injuries.
