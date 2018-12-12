Way out on edge of predictability, models hint at Christmas snow showers

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - As a storm develops along the Gulf of Mexico coast cloud cover will increase in the Tri-State overnight and Wednesday.
Eventually showers will make it to Cincinnati. A few scattered showers are possible Thursday evening, then rain begins in earnest early Friday and continues (off and on) into the predawn hours of Sunday.
Because it is a southern tier storm powered by the subtropical jet and involving tropical moisture streaming northward, this developing system will also bring a warming trend to Cincinnati. The track of the center of the low will be well south of Cincinnati and that means the warmest air will stay well to the south.
Once the system moves east the rain will end before dawn Sunday and the sky will clear. The latest forecast has cool, partly cloudy weather for the final home game of the Bengals’ season.
After the weekend rain, the next wet system should get here Dec. 20. It is way too early to be sure, but way out at the edge of predictability, medium range forecast models are hinting at snow showers for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
