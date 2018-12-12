Cold, cloudy conditions to continue

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It has been a cloudy, mild Wednesday with many areas reaching 50° despite the sun-blocking cloud cover.
With the cloud cover overnight temperatures will only drop to the mid and upper 30s for the morning commute Thursday.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy and mild again and during evening a few showers will show up just to the west of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Showers arrive Friday morning and it looks like periods of mostly light rain Friday and Saturday.
The rain comes to an end before sunrise Sunday. For the final home game of the Bengals season it will be dry and cool with temperatures in the low 40s.
After the weekend the next rain event looks to be Thursday Dec. 20
We are still watching for a white Christmas but it does not look good at this point. The best we can hope for at this point is a few flurries unless weather models change their minds and they often do.
